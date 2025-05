ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — Police say the post is a hoax and no such incident occurred.

The same message has been circulating nationwide with different city names swapped in to stir panic.

Authorities urge the public to verify information through official sources before sharing it online.

They also advise being cautious of posts with emotional language, watching for repeated hoaxes, and reporting suspicious content.

Anyone unsure about a public safety alert should contact Elkhart Police.