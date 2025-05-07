Conclave To Elect The New Pope At The Vatican

VATICAN, (WOWO) — Day one of the Papal Conclave is a very solemn, ritual-filled, and highly structured day, filled with prayer and under the highest security protocols.

The morning will start off in St. Peter’s Basilica where Cardinals gather for the Votive Mass known as Pro Eligendo Papa – which is the mass for the New Pope. marking the beginning of the conclave and led by the dean of the College of Cardinals. In the afternoon, the Cardinals move in procession to the Sistine Chapel while chanting the litany of the saints.

Each Cardinal takes an oath of secrecy – and can be immediately excommunicated if that’s broken.

Following the oaths – everyone except the Cardinal Electors and a few essential security staff are escorted out.

At about 4:30 PM, the first ballot may be cast.

The Cardinals take all meals communally and in the evening return to the Domus Sancta Marte where they stay in total seclusion for the duration of the Conclave.