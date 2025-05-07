State Of Indiana Puts Non-Profit Hospital Systems On Notice

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has signed House Bill 1004 into law, aimed at regulating high hospital prices in the state.

The bill will revoke the nonprofit status of hospitals with prices exceeding the state average, as determined by the Indiana Office of Management and Budget using 2023 and 2024 data.

Nonprofit hospital systems must submit audited financial statements annually or face a $10,000 daily penalty.

The law will be fully implemented by 2029, allowing hospitals to regain nonprofit status by meeting pricing requirements.