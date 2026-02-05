Elkhart Police Search for Missing Mother and Daughter

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Elkhart police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing mother and daughter.

According to the Elkhart Police Department, forty-four-year-old Leevyi D. Alvarez Solis and her eight-year-old daughter, Salome Martinez Alvarez, were last seen in early January in Elkhart. Investigators say the pair have since been reported missing.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding their disappearance. WNDU reports detectives are actively investigating and following up on tips.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alvarez Solis or Martinez Alvarez is asked to contact Detective Barron with the Elkhart Police Department at 574-389-4753. Tips can also be submitted by email to tips@elkhartpolice.org or anonymously through elkhartpolice.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.