Muncie Man Accused of Robbing Taco Bell with Pruning Shears

MUNCIE, IND.(WOWO) A 33-year-old Muncie man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed a Taco Bell while armed with pruning shears.

According to court documents, Ricky Taylor is charged with attempted armed robbery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and possession of methamphetamine. Officers were called to the Taco Bell on South Madison Street after employees reported a man wearing a red mask and bright orange hoodie demanding money from the register.

Police say officers later located Taylor at a nearby AutoZone wearing the same clothing described by employees. During a search, officers recovered pruning shears from his pocket and approximately half a gram of methamphetamine, according to reporting by CBS-4.

Court records say Taylor later told investigators the incident amounted to intimidation and robbery after allegedly threatening workers. Surveillance video reviewed by police reportedly shows Taylor jabbing the pruning shears toward employees inside the restaurant.

Taylor was taken into custody and booked on the felony charges. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.