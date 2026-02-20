Elkhart Police Shooting Reveals Second Firearm in Vehicle

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Elkhart County prosecutors provided new details Wednesday about the February 8 police shooting that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old at High Dive Park Pavilion. Officials reported that the teen fired a handgun before officers returned fire, though it is not yet clear who fired first or how many total shots were fired.

Authorities said the vehicle involved contained two 18-year-olds and three individuals claiming to be under 18, including the teen. Prosecutors reported that the teen initially complied with officer directives but later refused to show his hands, exited the passenger side, and discharged a firearm. A second gun capable of fully automatic fire was recovered on the vehicle’s floorboard, while a handgun was found on the ground nearby.

Investigators emphasized that forensic analysis of the scene is ongoing and that the legality of the officer-involved shooting has not yet been determined under Indiana law. Prosecutors confirmed that no body camera footage from the officers will be released while the investigation continues. The incident has prompted threats toward both officers and the victim’s family, and officials noted that online misinformation has complicated the ongoing inquiry.

Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Becker said the public should allow the investigative process to proceed without speculation to ensure the integrity of the case. The information was reported by WNDU, which has followed developments in the investigation.