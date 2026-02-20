Fort Wayne City Council Moves Public Comment Earlier

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Fort Wayne City Council has approved changes to when public comment will take place during council meetings.

Under the new schedule, public comment will now be held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Previously, residents spoke at the end of meetings, which often extended late into the evening.

Council members said the adjustment allows residents to share concerns before votes are taken on agenda items. The change is also intended to help keep meetings shorter and more structured.

The first meeting under the revised format included one public speaker.

In addition to the scheduling change, the council recommended pay raises for security officers working at Citizens Square and at the Public Safety Academy. Details of the proposed increases were not immediately released.

The recommendations will move forward through the city’s approval process before taking effect.