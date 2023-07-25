Endorsements Continue To Roll In For Congressman Banks’ Bid For Senate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The endorsements are continuing to roll in for Congressman Jim Banks. On Monday, Congresswoman Erin Houchin from Indiana’s 9th Congressional District issued her endorsement for fellow Congressman Jim Banks, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Indiana being vacated by Mike Braun in his bid for Governor. The Congresswoman joins over 300 conservative leaders who have backed Jim Banks for Senate since he announced his campaign in January.

“I am pleased to endorse Congressman Jim Banks for the U.S. Senate,” Congresswoman Erin Houchin said. “Throughout his service to our state Congressman Banks has proven himself to be a strong supporter of our shared conservative values. His unwavering commitment to the right to life, limited government, fiscal responsibility, Second Amendment rights, and national security make him the kind of U.S. Senator we need in these challenging times. I have every confidence that he will serve our state with honor and distinction once elected. I proudly endorse Congressman Banks for Senate and encourage all Hoosiers to join me in supporting his campaign.”

Congressman Banks was recently endorsed by Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican nominee for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District in 2022 who narrowly lost her general election in a district that hasn’t elected a Republican member of Congress since 1928.