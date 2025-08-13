Erin’s House Launches First-Ever Healing Heart Hustle 5K to Support Grieving Families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Erin’s House for Grieving Children is inviting the community to join its inaugural Healing Heart Hustle 5K — a remembrance run/walk designed to honor loved ones while raising funds for grieving children and families across northeast Indiana.

The family-friendly event takes place Sunday, September 14, at Shoaff Park in Fort Wayne. Participants can run, walk, or even join virtually from anywhere. Registration is open now at ErinsHouse.org/race.

Adult registration costs $35 and includes a race-day t-shirt, after-race snacks, snow cones, and a timed 5K run/walk. Youth registration for ages 3–18 is $20 and comes with all the adult perks plus a special medal-making activity. Children under three participate for free.

Runners can also honor loved ones with a custom memorial yard sign — a $25 add-on featuring a photo and tribute message — which will be displayed along the race route and available for pickup afterward.

“This is our very first Healing Heart Hustle 5K, and we’re so excited to bring together the community for a fun and meaningful day,” said Debbie Meyer, Executive Director of Erin’s House. “While it looks a little different from our former Lights of Love memorial, the heart behind it remains the same: honoring loved ones, creating space for remembrance, and supporting families who are grieving.”

All proceeds benefit Erin’s House, which provides free peer-support programs for children, teens, and families coping with the loss of a loved one.

Presenting sponsors include Centier Bank, MainStay Solutions, Midwest America Federal Credit Union, and the McBain Family. Sponsorship opportunities starting at $300 are still available.