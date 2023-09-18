Ex-Colts Player Missing, Mother Found Dead

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP): Authorities are searching for a former NFL player after his 73-year-old mother’s body was found.

Relatives told officers Saturday that they could not find 35-year-old Sergio Brown or his mother, 75-year old Myrtle Brown. Police were searching for Myrtle and her son when they found her body in a creek less than 100 yards from her home.

According to the coroner’s report, Myrtle was killed by “multiple injuries due to assault,” and her death is ruled a homicide.

Sergio Brown played defensive back for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2014 and attended the University of Notre Dame.