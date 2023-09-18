Complaint Filed Against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A complaint alleges that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita violated professional conduct rules in statements about a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim last year.

According to The Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Supreme Court’s disciplinary commission references an interview Rokita gave on Fox News back in July 2022 about Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

The commission says Rokita violated confidentiality requirements by making statements about an investigation into Bernard prior to filing a complaint with the state’s Medical Licensing Board.

Rokita’s office said Monday that it would file a response to the complaint.