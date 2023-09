Solar Panels are set to take on the water in a new pioneering initiative.

Community leaders will get a close-up view of the installation of the solar panels that will float on water. The event takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mayor Tom Henry, elected officials, city utilities and solential energy will be on hand to watch the $8-million project take float.

The the region’s first floatovoltaic solar system aims to reduce the costs of electric bills at both filtration and wastewater plants.