Excitement Is In The Air As Reenactors Prepare For The Civil War Garrison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The fun begins on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m., at the Old Fort.

Men of the 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry will take you back to one of America’s most turbulent times.

The public is invited to observe morning parade, drills, and guard mount throughout the day.

It will also feature a tinsmith, a woodwright, and a blacksmith that will be on-site to demonstrate their artisanal skills.

This is a free event with goodwill donations accepted.

For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne.