Petition for Soccer Complex near Buckner Park Aims to Boost Property Values

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A petitioner for a potential 7,500-seat soccer complex near Buckner Park has expressed optimism that the project will not only preserve but enhance property values in the area.

BND Commercial, the developer behind the initiative, filed a rezoning petition application on Tuesday. The application seeks to reclassify the parcel earmarked for the complex as a general commercial zone. Currently, the area is zoned for a business, technology, and industrial park.

The petition states construction could commence as early as July 2024. Todd Ramsey, the developer representing TBND Commercial, informed our partners in news at 21Alive that the complex could be operational at its proposed location on 6411 Bass Road by early 2026.

Ramsey voiced confidence in the project’s potential economic impact, stating, “I think it’ll be a great economic tool for the town.” Plans outlined in the application assert that the development will contribute to increasing property values in the vicinity.

Supporters of the project argue that the proposed soccer complex aligns well with the goals outlined in the Fort Wayne-Allen County Comprehensive Plan, designed to guide growth and community initiatives.

As the petition moves forward, proponents of the soccer complex remain optimistic about its potential to benefit both the local economy and property values in the surrounding area.