Expanded Access to Dairy in SNAP

A new bipartisan bill introduced in Congress looks to expand access to dairy products for all program recipients. The legislation would amend the Healthy Milk Fluids Incentive program and allow SNAP recipients to get more products like yogurt and cheese. The bill, introduced by Jim Costa and Nick Langworthy, is intended to boost dairy intake and support U.S. dairy farmers. Ninety percent of Americans don’t get enough dairy in their diet. Food Navigator says the bill is endorsed by the International Dairy Foods Association, National Milk Producers Federation, and the National Grocers Association. The bill’s title says it aims to “amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to establish a dairy nutrition incentive program.” The IDFA says the new Dairy Incentives Program Act will enhance the HFMI program’s scope by adding whole and reduced-fat milk, cheese, and yogurt. Michael Dykes of IDFA says milk, cheese, and yogurt are “nutritional powerhouses.”