Fundraiser to help restore tiger’s sight set for Tuesday

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) – One10 West Main Street in Albion will be serving “Tigerloins” on Tuesday, with 50% of proceeds going to help a white Bengal tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

During a recent annual exam, Prince was discovered to have a detached retina and cataracts, causing loss of sight. Surgery can restore the sight, but Black Pine needs help raising the $3,000 for the surgery.

Prince was one of four tigers placed at Black Pine in January of 2022 after being seized in 2021 by the Department of Justice from the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, part of the Tiger King docuseries.

Black Pine staff will also be donating their wages for the day.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with sandwiches for $6 and $9 with fries.