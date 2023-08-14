August 14, 2023
Local News

Fundraiser to help restore tiger’s sight set for Tuesday

by Ian Randall0
Photo supplied/Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) – One10 West Main Street in Albion will be serving “Tigerloins” on Tuesday, with 50% of proceeds going to help a white Bengal tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

During a recent annual exam, Prince was discovered to have a detached retina and cataracts, causing loss of sight. Surgery can restore the sight, but Black Pine needs help raising the $3,000 for the surgery.

Prince was one of four tigers placed at Black Pine in January of 2022 after being seized in 2021 by the Department of Justice from the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, part of the Tiger King docuseries.

Black Pine staff will also be donating their wages for the day.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with sandwiches for $6 and $9 with fries.

 

Related posts

Decatur Man Dies After Fall from Tree Stand

WOWO News

Trial Date Set for Accused Murderer From Syracuse

Tom Franklin

Motorcycle Operator Charged with OWI, Other Charges

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.