Explosion In South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) — An explosion was reported at a manufacturing facility in South Bend Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 pm at Lock Joint Tube on W. Ireland Road.

“Crews arrived on scene immediately after the dispatch came in. White smoke was showing. They found a small fire with a considerable amount of damage to some ventilation pipe to a debris collection unit,” said Assistant Fire Chief with the South Bend Fire Department Andrew Myer.

Myer says they took one person to the hospital while two other people went to the hospital on their own. No one was killed.

“As for the cleanup, that’s going okay and we’re making progress,” said Meyer.

Myer says they are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion.