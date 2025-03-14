Governor Braun Signs Executive Order

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun has signed an executive order directing the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to review policies on antisemitism.

The order requires state universities to assess their responses to antisemitism, reaffirming Indiana’s commitment to supporting the Jewish community and condemning antisemitic acts.

This move follows a U.S. Department of Education investigation into antisemitic discrimination at several schools, including Indiana University, which may face potential enforcement actions.