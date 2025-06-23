Extreme Heat Warning Remains In Effect Until Tuesday Night

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The first heat wave of the season took root over the weekend across northern Indiana, Southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana says the Extreme Heat Warning will remain in effect until 8:00pm EDT Tuesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of around 100F are possible, with a maximum of around 105F.

It’s important to remember that heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

The NWS are reminding you to take these precautionary/preparedness actions:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.