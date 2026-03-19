F-35 Jet Is Forced To Make An Emergency Landing, US Military Says

(AP) — An F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing after flying a combat mission over Iran, U.S. Central Command says.

Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for the command that oversees the Middle East, said that the aircraft landed safely and the pilot was in “stable” condition.

CNN first reported on the incident and said the jet was believed to be hit by Iranian fire.

Hawkins wouldn’t comment on the report and said that the incident was under investigation.

Iran’s state TV, quoting a Revolutionary Guard statement, said its air defense system hit an F-35 fighter jet, badly damaging the plane.

The stubby-nosed aircraft with stealth coatings is America’s most advanced fighter jet, costing up to $77 million a piece in 2023, according to the Congressional Research Service.