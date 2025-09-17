Faith & Courage: Remembering Charlie Kirk Event

Auburn, Ind. (WOWO) – A special community event, Faith & Courage: Remembering Charlie Kirk, will take place Tuesday, September 23, from 7:00–9:00 PM at the Kruse Plaza Hangar in Auburn. This free, ticketed gathering will bring together families, students, pastors, and community members of all ages to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life and legacy through encouragement, inspiration, and faith.

Hosted by Kayla Blakeslee, the voice of Fort Wayne’s WOWO, and Congressman Marlin Stutzman, the evening will feature uplifting messages and reflections. John Kruse, owner of Kruse Plaza, and his team are proud to provide the venue and support for this meaningful occasion.

Kayla Blakeslee shared: “Fort Wayne is a community of faith, resilience, and courage. As someone blessed with a daily platform on the radio, I know the power of using your voice for good. Charlie Kirk embodied that same commitment—he used his voice to spark conversation, challenge people to think, and encourage them to live boldly. This gathering is about reminding one another that our faith and values are strongest when we come together as neighbors, families, and friends. We especially want to welcome pastors and families of all ages to join us.”

Marlin Stutzman added, “Charlie Kirk’s legacy reaches far beyond politics or headlines. He inspired people across the country—and even the world—to think critically, live boldly, and stand firm in their convictions. This event is an opportunity to honor that legacy while encouraging each of us to reflect on how we can live courageously in our own lives.”

John Kruse, owner of Kruse Plaza, said, “We are grateful to host this event at Kruse Plaza. Our venue has always been about bringing people together, and we are humbled to provide the space for an evening that honors Charlie Kirk and uplifts our community. Families from across Auburn and northeast Indiana are at the heart of what we do, and we are excited to welcome them into this space. Events like this remind us of the importance of freedom, opportunity, and the shared values that strengthen our communities and region.”

Event Details:

Event: Faith & Courage: Remembering Charlie Kirk

Faith & Courage: Remembering Charlie Kirk Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (doors open at 6:30 PM)

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (doors open at 6:30 PM) Location: Kruse Plaza – The Hangar, Auburn, IN

Kruse Plaza – The Hangar, Auburn, IN Admission: Free, RSVP required (tickets available online at www.kruseplaza.com/courage)

This is an all-ages event, and every attendee must RSVP to receive their ticket. Parking is free, and security will be provided in coordination with local law enforcement.

About Kruse Plaza

Kruse Plaza is a premier event venue located in Auburn, Indiana, featuring over 200,000 square feet of flexible space for concerts, conferences, weddings, trade shows, and community gatherings. With its state-of-the-art hangar, expansive ballrooms, and intimate meeting spaces, Kruse Plaza has become a regional hub for events that bring people together. The venue is home to countless community celebrations, faith-based gatherings, and large-scale productions, making it one of the most versatile facilities in the Midwest.

In addition to its facilities, Kruse Plaza is deeply committed to serving northeast Indiana by providing a place where families, businesses, and organizations can connect and thrive. Known for exceptional service and a welcoming atmosphere, the venue continues to support events that inspire, educate, and strengthen the region. Kruse Plaza is proud to host Faith & Courage: Remembering Charlie Kirk as part of its ongoing mission to foster meaningful experiences that impact lives.