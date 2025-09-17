Allen County GOP to Hold Celebration of Life for Charlie Kirk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Republican Party will host a Celebration of Life this weekend in memory of Charlie Kirk.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, at noon at the Indian Trails Park Concert Pavilion, 10313 Aboite Center Road in Fort Wayne. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs if they wish to be seated.

Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine said the service is being organized in partnership with the Allen County Teenage Republicans. Pastor Paul Mowery of The Harvest Fellowship Church will lead the vigil, and several guest speakers are expected to give remarks, including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The event is expected to conclude by 1 p.m.