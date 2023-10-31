Fall Property Tax Bills Are Due Monday, November 13, 2023

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Chief Deputy Treasurer Samantha Chenery issues a reminder to property owners that Monday, November 13, is the deadline to pay property taxes.

Payments must be in the Treasurer’s office or postmarked by November 13 to be considered on time. Penalty applies to all late payments.

Both the spring and fall tax bills were mailed in April. If you have misplaced or did not receive a bill, a new one can be printed from the Treasurer’s website: www.allencounty.in.gov/284/Treasurer.

Under “Quick Links” click “Print a Tax Bill.” The Treasurer’s office is excited to now offer new and enhanced payment options online as well. Due to a change in federal regulations, some of our online services will now incur a nominal fee.

Online Options: Convenient and efficient payment options such as single electronic payment from a savings or checking account, payments by credit cards Google Pay and Pay Pal.

To pay by phone, dial 1-844-576-2177.

Mail to: Allen County Treasurer, PO Box 2540, Fort Wayne IN 46801-2540. Payment is considered “on time” when postmarked by the US Post Office on or before the due date.

Treasurer’s Office: The Treasurer’s office is in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E Main St, Suite 104. Please bring your payment coupon or reprinted tax bill with you when paying in person. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays. Please note *We are closed on Friday, November 10th in observance of Veteran’s Day*. An easy-to-use tax payment kiosk is also located in the hallway outside of the Treasurer’s Office and is available from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drop Box: Taxpayers can deposit their tax payment in the child support drop box for the Clerk of the Court located on Main Street in front of the north side of the Court House.