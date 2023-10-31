A Teen Was Shot And Killed On City’s Southside Over The Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A teen was shot and killed on the city’s southside over the weekend.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the vicitm as 17-year-old Davaughn Smith Jr of Fort Wayne.

Smith suffered gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting that occured shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Milton Street.

The corner says Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials ruled his death a homicide.

So far, police say a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case.

The homicide is still under investigation.