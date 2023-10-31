October 31, 2023
Local News

A Teen Was Shot And Killed On City’s Southside Over The Weekend

by Josh Williams0
("Police Line/Police Tape" by Tony Webster, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A teen was shot and killed on the city’s southside over the weekend.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the vicitm as 17-year-old Davaughn Smith Jr of Fort Wayne.

Smith suffered gunshot wounds to the chest in a shooting that occured shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Milton Street.

The corner says Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials ruled his death a homicide.

So far, police say a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Related posts

Syracuse Man Arrested for Shoving School Kids

WOWO News

Fatal Crash Restricting Traffic on I-69 near the 268 Mile Marker

Kayla Blakeslee

Police investigating death at hotel

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.