Fatal Allen County UTV Crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The investigation is continuing into a fatal off road vehicle crash in Allen County.

Conservation and Sheriff’s Officers were called just before 3 PM Saturday to the crash on private property near the 400 block of Gump Road and found that a side by side UTV rolled over, ejecting the 42-year-old driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was treated for minor injures and released.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets or safety harnesses.