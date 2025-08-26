August 26, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio State Football Changes

by David Scheie0
Close-up of a Wilson football on green grass in an outdoor sports setting, perfect for sports-themed visuals.

OHIO, (WOWO) — If you’re headed to the horse-shoe – university officials have some new information and a few reminders.

WBNS 10-TV reports that this year, fans can look forward to an enhanced game day experience with several new features.

Game Day Parking continues on a first come first served basis ranging from 30-60 dollars.

Several new and exciting food options will be offered in-stadium and there’s even wait time technology allowing fans to check wait times for concessions and restroom lines.

The no-bag policy continues at Ohio Stadium and all gates will have metal detectors.

Related posts

Ohio IDs 350 non-citizens who voted or registered in 2018

AP News

Work to begin at new Ohio School Safety Center Thursday

AP News

The Deadline For Purchasing Dog Licenses In Van Wert Is Quickly Approaching

David Scheie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.