Ohio State Football Changes

OHIO, (WOWO) — If you’re headed to the horse-shoe – university officials have some new information and a few reminders.

WBNS 10-TV reports that this year, fans can look forward to an enhanced game day experience with several new features.

Game Day Parking continues on a first come first served basis ranging from 30-60 dollars.

Several new and exciting food options will be offered in-stadium and there’s even wait time technology allowing fans to check wait times for concessions and restroom lines.

The no-bag policy continues at Ohio Stadium and all gates will have metal detectors.