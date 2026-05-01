Fatal Crash In Wabash County Claims Life Of Laketon Juvenile

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A juvenile from Laketon lost their life Wednesday evening following a single-vehicle crash in rural Wabash County, according to authorities.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on April 29, 2026, officers with the Indiana State Police and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on County Road 700 West, just south of County Road 850 North.

Preliminary findings from Master Trooper Jeremy Perez indicate that a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Jonathan T. Patton, 19, was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

A juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wabash County Coroner’s Office. Patton was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the crash remains under investigation. Early indications suggest that excessive speed and possible alcohol involvement may have been contributing factors.

Emergency responders assisting at the scene included personnel from the Indiana State Police Peru District, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Roann Volunteer Fire Department, Wabash County Emergency Management Agency, and the Wabash County Coroner’s Office.