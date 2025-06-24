Fatal Crash In Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio. (WOWO) — The investigation is continuing into a single-vehicle crash in Millcreek Township in far northeastern Williams County that left the driver of the car dead and his passenger critically injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded just before 1:00 AM to the scene of the crash on US-127 near West Unity and found that the driver of a car had lost control and left the east side of the road, striking a utility pole.

The vehicle then overturned ejecting both occupants who were not wearing seatbelts.

The 20-year-old man driving the car was dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman was airlifted to Toledo in critical condition.

Troopers say that alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected to have contributed to the crash.