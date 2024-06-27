June 27, 2024
Fatal Crash on State Road 205 Claims Life of Huntington Woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash in Whitley County Wednesday morning has left a woman dead and a man injured.

The crash happened just after 7 A.M. on E State Road 205.  According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Chrissy Cope of Huntington was driving southwest in a Dodge pickup truck when she veered left of center and collided with a Sterling truck driven by 77-year-old Richard Studebaker of Columbia City.

The impact of the collision was severe, and Cope was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Studebaker received treatment for his injuries at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

