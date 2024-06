FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened around 9:00 when an officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Officers say the vehicle took off, running a stop light at the intersection of Oakbrook Parkway and Coldwater Road.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the suspect then hit two other uninvolved vehicles.

A man who was inside one of the uninvolved vehicles was left in critical condition.

The suspect is said to be in serious condition.