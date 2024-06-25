FWPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have released the body cam footage from last weekend’s officer-involved shooting, which led to the death of 22-year-old Linzell Parhm.

View the footage here.

Fort Wayne police say an officer initiated a traffic stop because of a “traffic violation.”

In the video, Parhm is seen reaching multiple times for a Draco semi-automatic handgun while the officer, who has now been identified as Mason Wills, shouts for Parhm to keep his hands on the dash.

The officer shot Parhm twice.

Wills has been disciplined three times during his seven years on the force, including once in 2019 for failing to conduct a proper search of a subject that was in custody. He was suspended for that incident.