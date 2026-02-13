Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Domersville Road in Defiance County

DEFIANCE, OH (WOWO) he Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Domersville Road near Flory Road in Adams Township that left one person dead and two seriously injured.

According to the patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. Wednesday. A 17-year-old juvenile driver operating a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country driven by 47-year-old Jennifer Bartlett of Alvordton. Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old passenger, Robert Sabo III of Terre Haute, Indiana, was transported to Defiance Regional ProMedica Hospital with serious injuries and later flown to Columbus Children’s Hospital, along with the juvenile driver, who was also seriously injured.

The crash also involved a 2023 GMC Sierra operated by 25-year-old Cameron Stork of Defiance, Ohio, who was not injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that safety belts were not in use for the deceased and two seriously injured individuals.

Local responders, including the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Township Fire, Defiance City EMS, South Richland EMS, ProMedica Air, and John’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The patrol reminded drivers to avoid distractions while driving and to always wear seat belts.