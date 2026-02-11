Father Faces Kidnapping Charges Following Starke County Amber Alert

NORTH JUDSON, IND. (WOWO) A North Judson man is facing multiple felony charges following an Amber Alert issued last week in Starke County involving a two-year-old child.

According to police and reporting from WSBT, 44-year-old Dwayne Clemons is charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement, aggravated battery, and domestic battery. The charges stem from an incident in which investigators say Clemons assaulted a woman and fled with their two-year-old son.

Police responded to a hospital after the woman reported she had been confined and assaulted by Clemons. Investigators say Clemons dropped her off at the hospital before leaving with the child. The victim told officers Clemons was armed with a .45-caliber handgun and had threatened her.

Authorities later located the child Friday morning at a residence in North Judson and turned the child over to the Indiana Department of Child Services. Police then received information that Clemons was inside a home on Donna Street, where multiple agencies established a perimeter.

After repeated attempts to contact Clemons failed, police deployed a chemical agent. Clemons later exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Clemons is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. The case remains under investigation.