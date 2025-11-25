FBI Warns Parents About Online Predators Targeting Teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOWO) — The FBI is issuing a warning to parents about a growing online predation scheme that targets children and teens. Agents describe the trend as one of the most severe they have seen, with predators convincing victims to harm themselves and, in some cases, attempt suicide.

One ringleader was arrested earlier this year in North Carolina, and court documents indicate these predators train others to groom victims and identify vulnerable targets. Predators reportedly use social media, gaming sites, texting, and even self-help websites to locate children with emotional or behavioral vulnerabilities.

James C. Barnacle Jr., FBI Special Agent in Charge of Charlotte, said the predators first build rapport with victims, creating a sense of trust before encouraging self-harm. Investigators have documented instances including cutting, self-injury, and, in some cases, suicides.

Authorities are urging parents to actively monitor children’s online activity and maintain open communication about who they are interacting with online. Barnacle emphasized the importance of teaching children about online hygiene and digital safety.

The FBI says parents should be vigilant, monitor social media and gaming interactions, and encourage open conversations to protect children from these predatory schemes.