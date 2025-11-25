Ohio Senate Passes Bill Updating Child Custody Laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Senate has passed a bipartisan bill that would make substantial changes to the state’s child custody laws. Senate Bill 174, sponsored by Senators Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) and Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), focuses on the child’s best interests and modernizes the process for custody agreements.

The 422-page legislation allows courts to consider a parent’s history of abuse or domestic violence and assign specific parenting responsibilities accordingly. It emphasizes maintaining meaningful relationships with both parents and removes any legal preference based on gender or financial status. Courts would also have the authority to interview children and appoint attorneys for them when necessary.

Supporters, including judicial organizations and domestic violence advocates, say the bill protects children and adapts custody law to varying family circumstances. Critics argue it may increase legal costs and extend custody battles, potentially infringing on parental rights.

Senate Bill 174 passed the Ohio Senate 29-2 on Nov. 12, with Senators Michele Reynolds and Kristina Roegner opposing the measure. The bill has since been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for further review.