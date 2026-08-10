FDA Approves First mRNA Flu Vaccine for Older Adults Ahead of 2026-27 Flu Season

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Millions of older Americans will have access to a new type of influenza vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration approved the nation’s first flu shot built using mRNA technology.

Moderna announced Thursday that the FDA granted full approval for its mRNA-based flu vaccine for adults ages 50 to 64 ahead of the 2026-2027 flu season.

The vaccine also received accelerated approval for adults ages 65 and older, allowing it to be used while the company completes an additional study required to confirm effectiveness in that age group.

The approval marks the first time an mRNA platform has been authorized for seasonal influenza prevention in the United States.

The technology is the same messenger RNA approach used in COVID-19 vaccines, where genetic instructions are delivered to cells to help the immune system recognize and respond to a virus.

Clinical trial results showed the vaccine reduced influenza cases by 27% compared with standard flu vaccines, according to information released about the study.

Health experts say one potential advantage of mRNA vaccines is that they can be updated more quickly as flu viruses change and new strains become dominant.

Unlike traditional flu vaccines, which rely on growing virus material over a longer production timeline, mRNA technology can allow manufacturers to adjust vaccine formulas more rapidly when public health officials identify emerging strains.

Older adults are among the groups most vulnerable to serious flu complications, including hospitalization and death, because immune responses often weaken with age.

The FDA’s accelerated approval pathway for seniors requires Moderna to continue studying the vaccine’s performance and provide additional data to confirm its clinical benefit.

The approval comes as health officials continue preparing for future flu seasons and exploring newer vaccine technologies designed to improve protection, especially among populations at higher risk.

Moderna’s new flu vaccine will be evaluated alongside other available influenza vaccines as healthcare providers and patients make decisions about seasonal protection.