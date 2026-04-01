Federal Judge Orders Halt To Trump White House Ballroom Project; DOJ To Appeal

(FOX NEWS) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered construction of the White House ballroom project halted, siding with a historic preservation group that argued the effort violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the group is likely to succeed on the merits of its case, writing that “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have,” according to the ruling.

The injunction temporarily stops work on the project, though the judge delayed enforcement for 14 days to allow the White House time to appeal. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to appeal.

“I will therefore delay enforcement of the injunction for fourteen days,” Leon wrote, noting the administration plans to seek immediate appellate review.

The lawsuit was brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argued the project required congressional authorization before moving forward.

In his opinion, Leon said construction could resume if Congress explicitly approves the project or authorizes funding, emphasizing that lawmakers retain authority over federal property and spending.

Fox News reached out to the White House and the Department of Justice for comment.