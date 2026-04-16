CENTCOM Shares Audio Of US Navy’s Broadcast Warning To Vessels In Iran Blockade

“The U.S has announced a formal blockade of Iranian ports in coastal areas. This is a legal action. All vessels are advised to immediately return to port if leaving and discontinue transit to Iran of that is your next port or call,” the message says.

“Do not attempt to breach the blockade. Vessels will be boarded for interdiction and seizure transiting to or from Iranian port. Turn around and prepare to be boarded. If you do not comply with this blockade we will use force. The whole of the United States Navy is ready to force compliance. Out,” the message says.