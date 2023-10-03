October 3, 2023
Final Tox-Saturday Event Set For This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – The final Tox-Saturday event is set for this weekend.

Allen County residents are invited to properly and safely dispose of any unwanted hazardous household waste.

Those include waste like motor oil, outdated paint, gasoline, fertilizers, and old household cleaners are among the many items that will be accepted.

Officials say there will be fees involved and cash or check will be the only form of payment accepted.

For more information you can visit the Allen County Department of Waste Management website.

