FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire charred a garage attached to a home on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to Selkirk Dr. just after 4 p.m. on a reported structure fire in a residential garage. A quick search of the structure revealed a dead cat inside. All three adult occupants escaped with no injuries.

An investigation determined the fire was started by unattended cooking in the garage.