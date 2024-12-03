December 3, 2024
Ohio News

Wanted man flees, baby ejected from car

by David Scheie0

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO) – 32-year-old Zachary Chervenka of Butler, Ind., who had an active arrest warrant, was seen at the Bryan Walmart around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they confirmed Chervenka’s warrant and tried to make contact with him, who then got into his vehicle with two children and fled from officers.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, an infant was “ejected from the moving car.”

The chase was then called off because of hazardous weather conditions and high speeds.

Police say the infant was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is said to be in fair condition.

The second child was later located.

Chervenka was taken into custody on Monday.

Related posts

Baby powder recall issued over asbestos fears

Darrin Wright

Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard

Darrin Wright

United States Postal Service warns to protect your packages

Heather Starr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.