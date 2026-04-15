Fire Chief Ultimatum Leads to Mass Resignation Threat

The walkout occurred after Fire Chief Rodger Swank issued an ultimatum to village officials, stating he would resign if Assistant Chief Tyler Williams, who had recently been demoted, was not reinstated, according to WTOL.

Village leaders did not take action on the request during the meeting. Shortly afterward, about 12 firefighters reportedly set down their pagers and left the session, drawing reactions from those in attendance.

Some of the firefighters who left said the decision followed months of tension with village leadership and described concerns about what they characterized as ongoing disputes over authority and department operations.

Officials said the department was already operating below full staffing levels before the walkout, raising further concerns about emergency response capacity in the village.

Residents in attendance expressed uncertainty about how emergency services will be handled moving forward, while village officials have not yet outlined contingency plans.

The situation remains unresolved as local leaders assess fire and EMS coverage in the aftermath of the mass walkout.