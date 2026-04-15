Ohio Tightens Cannabis Rules Under New State Law

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A new Ohio law is reshaping how cannabis purchased outside the state is treated under state regulations, as officials implement updated rules governing possession and use.

Senate Bill 56 restricts legal cannabis possession in Ohio to products purchased at licensed in-state dispensaries or grown under home cultivation rules. The change also expands penalties related to adult-use cannabis and intoxicating hemp products, according to NBC4 reporting in Columbus.

Under the updated law, cannabis obtained outside Ohio is now considered illegal to possess within the state, even if it was legally purchased in another jurisdiction.

The policy shift comes as price differences between Ohio and neighboring Michigan remain significant, with Michigan dispensary products often costing less. Despite those differences, state law now prohibits Ohio residents from possessing cannabis purchased across state lines.

Officials note that federal law already restricts transporting cannabis across state borders, but the new state-level changes further define possession rules within Ohio.

The law is part of a broader regulatory framework shaping Ohio’s adult-use cannabis market, which continues to expand under state licensing systems and pricing structures that differ from neighboring states.

State regulators say enforcement will focus on ensuring compliance with in-state sourcing requirements as Ohio continues to develop its legalized cannabis market.