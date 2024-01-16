Fire claims life of Shipshewana resident

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire Monday morning left one person dead in LaGrange County.

It started around 7:00 a.m. when the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire on the 7900 block of N 700 W in Shipshewana. The preliminary investigation indicates that the fire originated on the lower level toward the rear of the residence. Two males were present in the house during the incident.

Upon arrival, officers and first responders successfully assisted one male in evacuating through a second-floor window. Unfortunately, the second occupant, identified as 54-year-old Darin Smith, was unable to exit the residence and was later pronounced deceased by the LaGrange County Coroner. The autopsy results revealed that Darin Smith died from smoke inhalation caused by the fire.

At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play, and the fire is considered accidental. The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident to determine the specific details surrounding the fire.