FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has released the autopsy results for the woman found dead in woods of off Dupont Road Friday January 10.

The autopsy revealed that 67-year-old Kathleen F. Peterson of Fort Wayne, died of hypothermia. Her manner of death is currently pending further investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

