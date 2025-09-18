Fire Leaves One Dead

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – September 14, the Allen County Coroners’ Office was notified by the Fort Wayne Fire Department in reference to a house fire at 212 East Crown Lane. One man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The deceased was identified as Selvin Perez-Polanco, a 35-year-old Hispanic male. The cause of death has been reported as smoke inhalation along with thermal burns.

The death was ruled an accident, but remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Fire Department along with the Fort Wayne Police Department.