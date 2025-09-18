Tiny Homes For Homeless

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A nonprofit group and an Indianapolis church are working together to help those that are homeless.

Sanctuary Indy and Lynhurst Baptist Church have partnered on a project to try and create a community of tiny homes and duplexes for the most at-risk people in the city.

“We are actually taking individuals who are at the very top of the list,” said Michelle Shelburne, founder of Sanctuary Indy. “Without interaction, they would die outside.”

If approved, the plan is to build the community on South Lyndhurst Drive near West Washington Street. Sanctuary Indy has a 99-year-lease to develop the land owned by the church.

A grant from Indianapolis-based Congregations with Community is helping to fund the projects, with each home costing about $50,000.

Benjamin Wakefield, senior pastor of Lynhurst Baptist Church, said the community will have mentors available for the residents to help them through the process.

“It’s not just ‘Here’s a house. Good luck.’ This is a wraparound service that really welcomes people and loves them right where they’re at.”

Those who move in would pay 30% of their income toward rent, which includes utilities.

Each tiny home would be about 350 square feet that comes with a full bathroom, a bedroom, a kitchenette and a front porch. The two groups are hoping to have the first six homes finished by this December and then duplexes for families and a community center built by 2027.

According to Shelburne, they cannot complete certain permits until after a modification hearing, set for Sept. 25.