Fire Police City County FCU Breaks Ground on Future-Focused HQ in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Oct. 9, 2025) — Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union is laying the foundation for its future — literally.

The credit union officially breaks ground Thursday on a brand-new 22,000-square-foot headquarters at the corner of North Clinton Street and Penn Avenue in Fort Wayne. The new facility will house a full-service branch, expanded office space for the growing team, and innovative tools to enhance the member experience.

“This building is more than just an investment in infrastructure — it’s an investment in our people, our mission, and our future,” said Nikki Felger, Executive Vice President and COO of FPCCFCU.

Founded in 1933, FPCCFCU began as a credit union for Fort Wayne firefighters. It now serves over 11,300 members across six branches and eight core membership groups — including first responders, local government employees, and more than 360 partner organizations.

Over the past five years, the credit union has experienced rapid growth:

Membership up by 7%

Assets up by 46%

“As our membership continues to grow, it’s essential that we grow with it,” said Diane Scherer, FPCCFCU President and CEO. “This new headquarters represents our commitment to providing exceptional service and investing in the future of our community.”

🔧 What’s Coming:

The new headquarters — expected to open in early 2027 — will include:

A tech-enhanced full-service branch

Electric vehicle charging stations

Interactive teller machines

A welcoming, modern space for both members and staff

CFO Anna Prindle said the facility reflects FPCCFCU’s push toward financial technology while staying rooted in personal service.

“This investment allows us to evolve in ways that support both human connection and the digital tools our members count on,” she said.

FPCCFCU’s continued growth reflects a wider trend among credit unions nationwide, leaning into tech and accessibility while staying community-centered. And this new building is designed to do exactly that — grow with the members it serves.