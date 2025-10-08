Ohio Bill Puts Immigration in the Courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO)— A new proposal at the Ohio Statehouse is drawing sharp lines over immigration and criminal justice.

State Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Township, introduced House Bill 282, which would require Ohio judges to consider a defendant’s immigration status when setting bail, sentencing, or granting parole. He argues it’s about giving courts “a full picture” of a defendant — especially when deciding if they’re likely to return for trial.

WBNS 10-TV reports that critics, including Democratic lawmakers and legal experts, warn the bill could violate the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment and encroach on federal immigration authority.

“There’s about five to seven different bills that were passed in other states that were all struck down,” Rep. Ismail Mohamed, D-Columbus, said, citing the legal risks.

Supporters say current state law already allows judges to consider factors like military service, remorse, and community ties. Immigration status, Williams insists, should be added to that list — especially when someone is in the country illegally or under a federal detainer.

Yet legal analysts point out that judges already have wide discretion to weigh immigration status if they see fit. Williams says that’s exactly the problem — inconsistent use across jurisdictions.

“I think we need to have consistency across the state of Ohio,” he told fellow lawmakers.

The bill remains in committee for further debate.