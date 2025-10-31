First 2025 ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Results Announced: PFW Leads The Pack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Community Harvest Food Bank’s 11th Annual U Can Crush Hunger campaign is making major strides toward its goal of raising 125,000 pounds of food to fight hunger across northeast Indiana.

According to the first weigh-in results released Monday, participating schools have already collected an impressive 93,043 pounds of food. The friendly competition among area colleges and universities continues through Friday, November 7, with each dollar donated counting as four pounds of food toward the total.

Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) is currently in the lead with 27,336 pounds collected. Indiana Tech follows with 12,044 pounds, and Indiana University Fort Wayne holds third place with 10,172 pounds.

Here are the full standings as of October 31:

Purdue University Fort Wayne – 27,336 lbs

Indiana Tech – 12,044 lbs

Indiana University Fort Wayne – 10,172 lbs

Manchester University – 9,613 lbs

Trine University – 9,021 lbs

University of Saint Francis – 8,728 lbs

Ivy Tech Community College – 8,529 lbs

Huntington University – 7,600 lbs

The U Can Crush Hunger campaign encourages friendly competition among the schools while rallying community support for local families in need. Every pound and dollar collected helps provide meals through Community Harvest Food Bank and its partner pantries across the region.

“Each year, this campaign brings out the best in our community,” Community Harvest Food Bank representatives said in a statement. “Every contribution, large or small, makes a real difference for families facing food insecurity.”

Students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members can still get involved by donating online at www.CHFB.org

. The campaign runs through November 7, and final results will be announced after all donations are counted.